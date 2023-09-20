Knockout Success – Shauna O’Keefe Backed to Take the Pro Ranks by Storm

Shauna O’Keefe will quite literally be a knockout success in the pro game predicts manager Robbie Flynn.

The reigning 63kg National Elite Champion confirmed a move into the paid ranks just last week- and it’s a move that will prove massively successful according to Flynn, who will manage the Tipperary fighter alongside former world champion Kevin Mitchell.

The Waterford native has always been big on the only woman face Katie Taylor in the National Championships but having watched the respected amateur go to work in the Matchroom Gym last week, he is more convinced than ever she will be a big-hitting big hit.

Flynn is adamant O’Keefe, who holds an amateur win over Amy Broadhurst and lost to Kellie Harrington in an Elite final, is a future star of Irish boxing and a World champion in waiting.

“Plain and simple myself and Kevin see Shauna being Ireland’s next World champion and star of Irish boxing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It might seem like an outrageous and pressurizing comment for someone yet to make her debut but after what we witnessed last week we were left in no doubt of her ability,” he adds before sharing what has cemented his belief in O’Keefe.

“To be able to walk into a gym quite literally full of some of Britain and the World’s best boxer’s and not look one bit out of place showed she can handle severe pressure. Then to put on the performances she did in every spar left us almost giddy with excitement.”

Rumour coming out of the Matchroom Gym suggests the Clonmel BC graduate was explosive in the sparing ring and impressed to the extent big-name promoters were being notified of her potential.

“I wouldn’t get into talking about sparring,” comments Flynn who also looks after Kate Radomska.

“But what I will say is Shauna has devastating power and everyone in that gym witnessed it last week. She will deliver many stoppages.”

Having Mitchell as part of the managerial setup provides a link to Matchroom, Eddie Hearn and DAZN which is beneficial for the latest addition to the Irish pro ranks.

It may also work for other Irish fighters if the relationship between the Waterford man and the Londoner blossoms.

Explaining how the pair ended up working together he said: “The link with Kevin and myself happened ironically after both our fighters, Kate Radomska and Maisey-Rose Courtney), faced off against each other on the Katie versus Chantelle card. Both girl’s gyms are located 10 minutes from each other in Essex, so post-war it made sense for rivalries to be set aside and for both girls to help each other out with sparring.

“The two girls sparred basically every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 5 weeks. Over that period Kev and I got chatting and realised our vision for managing boxers were very much aligned. We decided to team up with a focus on but not limited to Irish fighters. Kevin has deep Irish roots both North and South of the border with his Nan being from Cork and Grandad from Belfast.”