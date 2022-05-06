Headline News Latest News Pro News Videos 

Knockout of the Year Contender – John Carpenter produces sensational stoppage win

Jonny Stapleton

John Carpenter put himself in Knockout of the Year contention with a brilliant early stoppage in Glasgow tonight.

The Clondalkin super middleweight wasted no time getting the job done on a Kynoch Boxing Show in the Crowne Plaza.

In fact, he ended the fight with the first clean punch he landed, registering his fourth pro win and making a statement of sorts in the process.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter was always expected to defeat journeyman Harry Matthews but was never expected to stop him in such a fashion.

Matthews is a former BBBofC English title challenger known for his durability and at the very least was meant to bring Carpenter rounds.

However, the Dubliner had other ideas and defused ‘The Pocklington Rocket’ with a crisp and clean right hand inside of a minute.

It’s an impressive win from the fighter who had no combat experience before he turned over last year and will only help raise his profile.

The manner of the finish and the traction it will generate will also increase interest in fights with the likes of Jamie Morrissey, Kevin Cronin and Robbie Burke.

Carpenter improves to 4-0 with 2 knockouts thanks to the win, while Mattews slips to 15-67-4.

Jonny Stapleton

