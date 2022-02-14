Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin confirms Cork date

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] will fight in Ireland for the first time since his 2019 debut when he goes to work on April 2.

‘The Kingdom Warrior will go to battle in the Rebel County this Spring.

Cronin is the fourth fighter and third Munster man to be officially confirmed on the Nowwhere2Hyde fight card, the first to come to Ireland, outside of Belfast, since the summer of 2019.

The Kerry fighter joins bill topper Tommy Hyde, Danny Keating and Tokyo Olympian Rohan Polanco on a bill that will take in Big Top Tent at the Glen GAA grounds in Cork.

‘The Kingdon Warrior’ will face a yet to be confirmed opponent on an already eagerly awaited card.

The 25-year-old Boxing Ireland fighter saw a number of fights fall through at the last minute in the second half of last year and had his progress delayed to some degree as a result.

However, a good win in Cork come April and his next fight could be an exciting all Irish clash.

Indeed, Cronin, who has ambitions to fight at super middleweight next time out, could well face the winner of Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke’s proposed Irish Fight of the Year rematch, which is also rumoured to agreed for Gary Hyde’s card.