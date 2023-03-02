Kingdom Expands – Falvey joins the growing list of Kerry pros

A fourth Kingdom boxer has stepped into the pro boxing realm.

Maurice Falvey joins ‘Kingdom Warrior’ Kevin Cronin and the Walsh brothers Liam and Paddy on the list of Kerry professionals.

The 26-year-old has teamed up with legendary coach and manager Tony Davitt and will be guided both in and out of the ring by the veteran Dubliner, as well as his old amateur coach Patrick O’Brien and his father who is also a qualified coach.

The Cashen Vale A.B.C graduate and Ballybunion native will fight without the vest for the first time in Waterford this spring.

Falvey will debut on the Ring Kings promoted, Dylan Moran – Declan Geraghty topped Waterford card on April 8.

Falvey began boxing at London club Nemesis but fought out of Cashen Valein Tralee once he returned back to Kerry.

His amateur innings was solid if not outstanding and his team are confident he won’t be long about finding his feet in the pros.