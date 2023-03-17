King of ‘The King’s’ – Callum Walsh scores St Patrick’s Eve KO

Callum Walsh proved himself the King of the ‘Kings’ with another impressive performance on St Patrick’s Day eve.

Dana White’s latest Irish project looked very much at home in the spotlight as he defeated Wesley ‘King’ Tucker in his first fight on the East Coast.

Although the American was a replacement for Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz, he came into the fight with 15 wins and 9 knockouts to his name and was deemed a step up for an early-day 22-year-old.

Not to mention the Cork light middleweight hopeful had to deal with the step up and the pressure of topping a UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill at the 6,000-capacity Agganis Arena.

The LA based Munster man took both in his stride, embracing the support and attention and taking Tucker to school on the Unversity of Boston grounds.

The Freddie Roach trained Irish fighter dominated from start to finish breaking Tucker down without breaking sweat to register a fifth career stoppage.

Tucker looked solid and capable if much smaller from the off and was trying to land counter-right hooks in the first half of the first stanza. However, the American was soon forced into his shell, as the assured and authoritative Cobh native landed a perfectly timed uppercut to the mid-riff.

Callum Walsh greets Dana White following his TKO victory, pushing him to 6-0 #HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/dOYBdbulMN — NoSmokeSport (@nosmokesport) March 17, 2023

Walsh began to move through the gears somewhat, although without breaking sweat, picking his shots around a tight guard.

A left hand sent Tucker to the floor early in the second and lead to a one-way round that was the last of the 10-round fight.

Menacingly methodical, Walsh went to work and dropped the American two more times before the doctor called for the referee to stop the fight.

Tucker was coherent and bemoaning shots to the back of the head but it looked the right call, as to allow the fight to go on was only delaying the inevitable.

The win sees Waslh improve his perfect record to 6-0 with five stoppages, while Tucker slips to 15-5.