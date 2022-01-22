Headline News News Pro News 

King of Queens – State Champion Next for Nathan Watson

Jonny Stapleton

Nathan Watson [6(1)-0] will face a domestic showdown of sorts as he makes a step up next time out.

The Australian-based Belfast fighter will trade leather with Queensland State welterweight champion Lachlan O’Shea [7(4)-2] on March 4 at the Eatons Hill Hotel.

The fight will play out on an Ace Boxing promotion but it has yet to be confirmed over how many rounds or what will be at stake.

O’Shea beat David Chand to win the Queensland State title in September of last year and successfully defended it against Ben Horn in December.

As of yet, he hasn’t vacated, making it quite possible Watson could be challenging for the strap in March.

Either way, the southpaw represents a step up for the Irish fighter and provides him with the chance to register a career-best win.

Watson, who saw a State title fight fall through in 2021, was one of Irish boxing’s busiest fighters last year.

The welterweight got out four times on Ace cards winning over five rounds on three occasions and ver six last time out, which fittingly sets up for the move to eight rounds and title level.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

