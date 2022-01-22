King of Queens – State Champion Next for Nathan Watson

Nathan Watson [6(1)-0] will face a domestic showdown of sorts as he makes a step up next time out.

The Australian-based Belfast fighter will trade leather with Queensland State welterweight champion Lachlan O’Shea [7(4)-2] on March 4 at the Eatons Hill Hotel.

The fight will play out on an Ace Boxing promotion but it has yet to be confirmed over how many rounds or what will be at stake.

O’Shea beat David Chand to win the Queensland State title in September of last year and successfully defended it against Ben Horn in December.

As of yet, he hasn’t vacated, making it quite possible Watson could be challenging for the strap in March.

Either way, the southpaw represents a step up for the Irish fighter and provides him with the chance to register a career-best win.

Watson, who saw a State title fight fall through in 2021, was one of Irish boxing’s busiest fighters last year.

The welterweight got out four times on Ace cards winning over five rounds on three occasions and ver six last time out, which fittingly sets up for the move to eight rounds and title level.