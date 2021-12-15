King Kong’s Kingdom – Jono Carroll predicts take over

Jono Carroll has told the reigning super featherweight world champions a revolution they can’t quash has started.

The Dubliner is confident 2022 will be his year and after his Probellum win in Dubai last weekend predicted a ‘King Kong’ take over is incoming.

“This is the revolution and we are taking over,” he said after the win.

“Those world titles will be mine soon.”

The 29-year-old took a massive step toward a second-world title shot earlier this year when he defeated Andy Vences in a WBA world title eliminator in Miami earlier this year.

With reigning WBA champion Roger Gutiérrez set to defend against Chris Colbertin January the livewire fighter elected to keep busy in Dubai.

The southpaw avoided any slip ups by walking through and defeating Aelio Mesquita in two rounds.

‘King Kong’ dominated the Brazilian, dropping him several times before having his hands raised to stay on course for a world title tilt.

Carroll says the manner of the win, his sixth inside the distance, came as a result of improvements forged in hard work and being around the likes of world level operators like Devin Haney.

“My hard work and dedication has paid off. I was never born with the serious skill, I’m just tough and durable and have dedicated myself over the past few years,” Carroll continued.

“Everything is coming together, my strength and patience has improved, and I’m working with world champions and it’s going to be my time.

The manner of the stoppage was not typical for a fighter that got the likes of Scott Quigg and Declan Geraghty out of there inside the distance.

Carroll usually breaks down his opponents, almost battering them into submission. On this occasion, he went all-out aggression to get the early stoppage.

Reflecting on the performance he said: “I knew my opponent would be strong so I planned on making him miss in the first few rounds. He has a lot more knockouts than I have, so I knew it would be dangerous. I took a few on the gloves and thought where was the power? So I knew I could walk through him.

“I walked straight in front of him and took what he has and got the knockout. “

The Finglas fighter also confirmed he suffered a stitch-worthy cut in the build-up to the fight, but never considered pulling out.

“I was cut three weeks ago and had eight stitches, but I don’t care, it was just a flesh wound. I’m here for world titles so I don’t care what I have to do.”