King Callum Walsh signs promotional deal

Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] has finally signed a promotional contract as his Stateside apprenticeship continues.

The Cork light middleweight has put pen to paper for a deal with influential player Tom Loeffler and 360 Promotions and fights next on Thursday March 17th.

Walsh is currently living in Los Angeles and fighting out of Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood and, as the gym stories spread, he has struck up a working relationship with Loeffler in recent months.

The Cobh southpaw made his debut in December on a Loeffler bill as a free agent, violently stopping Earl Henry inside two minutes and will return to the Quiet Cannon Country Club on St Patrick’s Day as a 360 fighter where he will face Donnis Reed [3(2)-10(7)-1] over six rounds.

Veteran promoter Loeffler has been in the sport for decades, initially working with the likes of Shane Mosely before helping set up K2 Promotions alongside the Klitschko brothers and then, most notably, being the man to guide the rise of Gennady Golovkin.

Walsh turned 21 earlier this month, spending time with Loeffler in Las Vegas at the UFC Performance Centre and their official link-up was announced today at a press event in the Wild Card.

The European Junior gold medallist relocated to the U.S. West Coast just over a year ago, initially to train for the Irish Elites and a potential Olympic tilt before catching the eye of legendary trainer Roach. He has since become a part of the inner circle at the Wild Card and is primed for a busy 2022.