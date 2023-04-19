Kieran Molloy won’t be the only Galway Homecoming

John Cooney [7(2)-0] says the volume levels will rise and his opponent will fall when he gets in the ring in Galway this Friday night.

The London-born southpaw fights at ‘home’ for the first time on Conlan Boxing this weekend and is ready to bring the noise and the heat to Salthill.

The Mark Dunlop-managed fighter expects a big reception and believes he’ll be inspired to register a third knockout win.

“It means a lot to fight back home,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “to fight in Galway is a big deal and I’m buzzing for it. I expect a lot of noise.”

The 27-year-old fights Sandeep Singh Bhatti on the Conlan Boxing card. The Indian was stopped last time out but has an upset in his locker has taken rounds off some British prospects.

Cooney expects a challenge but believes he’ll get an inside-the-distance win in his first eight-rounder.

“I think it will be a good test of a tough lad but I expect to go through with flying colours. I predict an explosive performance with a late stoppage. I’ve trained very hard so I have no doubt if it goes eight I will do the rounds and look good throughout.”

The fact he is set for eight rounds suggests a title fight may be next. Cooney claims there is no laid out title plan but he will be hunting straps post Friday.

“I believe I am close to titles. I don’t have my eye on any but I will fight anyone so it doesn’t matter to me whoever has titles that’s who I’m chasing.”