Kieran Molloy wants to deliver for the fans that made homecoming possible

When Kieran Molloy says he ‘couldn’t do it without the support of the fans’ it’s not just a playing-to-the-gallery quip.

The Top Rank starlet claims the size of his support and just how loyal they are has paved the way for him to make an early homecoming.

In fact, the Galway fighter believes his following is the number one factor in him being able to make the unusual step of topping a tv bill in his hometown as early as fight five.

“To be headlining a home show in just my fifth fight is special and I am only able to achieve this because of my supporters,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Because what is a huge career move was made possible by that support he now wants to deliver for them on April 21.

“This is for them. They have traveled in huge numbers, spending their hard-earned cash for years. Now it’s time to bring the show home.

” he adds before explaining just how supportive the people of Galway have been.

“My home supporters have been on the road with me since I first started winning titles at eleven years old, right up to my pro debut. When bus loads of supporters started pouring outside of the National Stadium, everyone knew Kieran Molloy was fighting that night.”

Molloy also predicts a the atmosphere at Leisure Centre hosted, ESPN+ and TG4 will be special and celebratory.

“Bringing a show back to the West of Ireland, to Galway, will be a massive celebration.”

As well as a big night for the county it’s a sizable night for Molloy. The Angel Fernandez coached light middle moves up to eight rounds for the first time since he turned over and wants an opponent fitting of the increasein rounds and the tv platform.

“This will be an 8 round fight and we’re looking at opponents at the moment which will be a step up. Training camp is well underway and I’ll be more than ready come the 21st. I’ll use this night to showcase my skills and everything I have learned since making my debut last February and I hope to inspire the next generation of fighters coming through.I hve t say thanks to Conlan Boxing and Top Rank for making this possible.”