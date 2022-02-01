Kieran Molloy tells Fight Fans to ‘Expect Excitement’

‘Expect excitement’ that’s Kieran Molloy’s simple message for fight fans.

The Galway light-middleweight, who is well known in Irish fight circles, will introduce himself to a much wider audience when he debuts on Top Rank’s Sky Sports and ESPN broadcast bill on February 26.

Molloy is planning to make a memorable first impression and has assured fans that they will like what they see on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s light-welterweight undisputed world title fight.

“For fight fans that don’t know me, I think you can expect excitement. I’m a hard-hitting southpaw and I’m generally involved in crowd-pleasing fights. I think my style is made for the pros, so make sure to tune in on February 26th to follow the start of my journey.”

Although he hasn’t got the leading role, the Conlan Boxing managed Top Rank promoted fighter does step onto the main stage later this month – and the fact he does so as early as his debut isn’t lost on him.

“This is a huge platform to make my debut on,” he continues.

“These are the type of cards that will give me plenty of exposure. I’m buzzing to start my journey in Glasgow which will be an exciting night,” he adds before looking beyond just a potentially great first paid win.

“I want to be active in my first year, hopefully, I’ll be out 6 times this year. Top Rank will be running plenty of shows in the UK and America so myself and my management will be pushing to be involved on these big fight nights.”

Who Molloy fights on a card, that also hosts fights for Eric Donovan as well as Top Rank stablemates Kurt Walker and Paddy Donovan, remains to be seen. Regardless, the 2018 EU Championship medal winner is confident he will be ready for whatever challenge is presented to him.

“I’ve been working hard in the gym leading up to my fight so whatever comes on the night I’ll be ready for it. I’ll be looking for a ko if I see an opportunity but the main thing is to get in and get the win. “