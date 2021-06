Kieran Molloy + Dean Clancy first up at European U22s – TIMES + HOW TO WATCH

Boxing at the European U22 Championships begins today in Roseto degli Abruzzi.

Ireland have two boxers in action in Day 1 in Italy.

EU bronze medallist Kieran Molloy is out at welterweight while Youth Olympian Dean Clancy jumps up two weight classes to light welter.

Both start off in the Round of 32, with Galway’s Molloy taking on German Daniel Krotter and Sligo’s Clancy facing experienced Czech Petr Novak.

Molloy is first up in the afternoon session in Ring A at about 2:30pm (Irish time) followed by Clancy in the same ring in the evening session at around 8:00pm.

You can watch both bouts below:

2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Pete Novak (Czech Republic)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) v Dan Krotter (Germany)

June 18

Last 16

62kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Hamza Mahood (England)

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) v Romane Moulan (France)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v France or Moldova

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) v Raphael Monny (France)

June 19

Last 16

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary))

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie Mai Gartland (Ireland) v Paige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hessian (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke