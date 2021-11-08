Kieran Gething pulls out of Declan Geraghty fight

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] won’t fight this weekend.

The Dublin southpaw had been confirmed on MTK’s Newcastle November 13 card and was set to trade leather with Welsh champion Kieran Gething [10(2)-2-2] this coming Saturday.

However, the fight has been called off and ‘Pretty Boy’ will have to wait before returning to the ring. The suggestion is Gething was struggling to make the agreed weight for the fight.

Geraghty won an unrecognized world title last time out and was looking forward to a return to a higher level fight with the potential to attract real fan interest.

Geraghty has been linked to former sparring partner Jake Hanney of late and that looks an option for the new year.

Meanwhile, Steven Ward’s [13(4)-1(1)] fight for the right to challenge for the British cruiserweight title has been called off again.

‘The Quietman’ was set to fight Mikael Lawal [13(7)-0] for mandatory status for a title held by recent Tommy McCarthy defeater Chris Billiam Smith in the SSE Arena Wembley on November 20.

However, he hasn’t fully recovered from the injury that forced him to postpone previously.

Larry Fryers’ proposed December 11 fight has also been called off due to injury.