Keys to the Kingdom – Cronin link makes Conlan honourary Kerry man

Michael Conlan is now an honourary Kerry man according to Kevin Cronin.

The Olympic medal winner officially made the Munster super middleweight his first managerial client last week.

Cronin is confident teaming up with the star name will be massively beneficial to his career and if big doors are opened for ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ he suggests his manager will be given the keys to the Kingdom.

“I’m buzzing to have finally linked up with Conlan Boxing. I’ve been trying to impress them for a while. I’m buzzing that it’s come to fruition,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Mick’s managing me, and having him and Jamie [Conlan] guiding me is great. I have 100% trust in them, me and my coaches gel well with the lads.

“Mick being my manager and me doing me down here in Kerry is going to catch eyes and get a lot of people invested.

“When Mick comes to Kerry he’ll be treated like one of our own by the Kerry people.”

Cronin has blazed a solo trail to date and managed to challenge for both BUI Celtic and Irish titles without major managerial backing.

However, he has struggled to get a mandated Irish title fight with Craig McCarthy made and has suffered periods of inactivity over the years.

The 27-year-old believes the Conlan Boxing link-up will bring other big fight options and ensure he is never left idle again.

“I gel well with the guys and I think it’s the perfect link up. I sell a fight and they’ll get me the big fights. It’s all about progressing now, something I haven’t been able to do. Activity is something I’ve been missing and now I’ll get it.”

It appears Cronin will get active soon as the Conlans already have a fight lined up for their latest recruit.

“We have a fight soon, camp started this week,” he adds. “I can’t say much more about it.

“Obviously we have a plan laid out but there’s a few different routes we are looking at for now. It’s about getting out and getting active.”