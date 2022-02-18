Kelyn Good – Craig McCarthy ready to burst onto scene Cassidy style

Craig McCarthy [8(1)-0-1] says he is feeling Kelyn kind of good going into his fight on the Amir Khan – Kell Brook card tomorrow night.

‘Built2Last’ takes on Boxxer prospect Bradley Rea on the PPV Sky Sports bill in Manchester and goes into the career-changing middleweight contest full of confidence.

The Waterford favourite says he goes into the massive contest in the form of his life, suggesting he is benefiting from the same magic dust that helped National Elite light heavyweight champion Kelyn Cassidy burst onto the amateur scene last year.

McCarthy has been working at the Saviours Crystal Club and with the Simpson’s Paul and Joey, who train World Championship quarter-finalist Cassidy – and claims their influence has him ready to cause a big upset on a big stage.

“I’ve always trained hard and I take the role of a professional boxer and professionalism very seriously but now I’ve been schooled in the Simpson Pro Gym I’m even more of a handful for any boxer,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve worked with Paul and Joey Simpson twice daily. They have excelled me to another level. These a gentleman know what it takes at the top level, they’ve proved that and produced an Elite level world-class quality boxer in Keylan Cassidy. So I truly trust and believe in their process.”

Saturday presents the kind of opportunity the Deise southpaw has ‘fought all his life for’ and he was keen to express gratitude to his manager for delivering it.

“My manager Neil Power is on the case 24/7. We’ve had a few big fights on Sky just slip through on us but he kept at it and we are here now.

“Obviously they didn’t happen because they weren’t meant to. Each time they’d slip through we would know we are another step closer. It eventually came and I couldn’t be happier.”