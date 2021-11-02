Kelyn Cassidy Fights a for World Championships Medal Tonight

The last man standing will look to step onto the podium tonight.

After an impressive win over Tokyo Olympian Shabbas Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in Serbia in the round of 16 last night, Kelyn Cassidy fights for a place in the World Championship semi-finals.

Standing between the Waterford light heavyweight – the standout Irish performer of the tournament – and a famous medal win is Aliaksei Alfiorau.

The Belarus talent medaled at the European Under-22 Championships in Italy earlier this summer and is deemed a talent of note.

There were concerns as to whether he would be able to compete in Belgrade tonight after he was forced to battle it out against Turkish opposition in his last 16 bout.

However, after numerous medical checks, he has been past fit to fight. The pair’s quarter-final clash will take place in and around 7:15pm tonight and is available to watch on the AIBA YouTube channel.

IBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

60kg JP Hale (Ireland) lost to Semiz Alicic (Serbia) 0-5

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) lost to Eduard Savvin (Russia Boxing Federation) 1-4

October 30th Last 32)

48kg Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) lost to Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan) 0-5

80kg Keylan Cassidy (Ireland beat Arriaga Olvera (Mexico) 5-0

November 1st

80kg Keylan Cassidy (Ireland) beat Shabbas Negmatulloev (Tajikistan) 5-0

Novermeber 2nd

Q/Final

80kg Keylan Cassidy (ireland) v TBA

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck.