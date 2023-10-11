Kellie Harrington urges girls to try boxing on International Day of the Girl

Reigning Olympic champion, and Paris Olympian, Kellie Harrington, is marking International Day of the Girl with IABA, and inviting girls to #TryBoxing.

IABA clubs have almost 1,100 girl members, aged 8 to 18, but Sport Ireland warns “Evidence suggests participation plummets during adolescence with just 7% of girls age 14-15 years meeting recommended physical activity levels. Girls who are active in their teenage years and develop a love of sport are much more likely to establish a life-long relationship with sport and exercise in adulthood.”

Over 150 girls under the age of 18 have won national titles this year, from our Girl 1, 2 and 3, Junior Cadet, Senior Cadet and Youth age cohorts. Boxing brings wonderful opportunities to be part of a club and boxing community, and to travel with your club, your province or your country.

“Boxing has brought me all around the world, and I’ve made so many great friends that I’ll have for the rest of my life,” said Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington.

Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“Participating in sport and physical activity provides multiple benefits for physical and mental health, and for potential quality of life. However, women and girls have long been an underrepresented group in sport and teenage girls in particular take part in sport and physical activity far less than the national average in Ireland….Adolescence is a critical life-stage and these formative years are when attitudes and behaviours are established that shape the women they will become.

Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“We have 355 boxing clubs all over Ireland – the doors are open, waiting for anyone that wants to enter. You’ll be welcomed with open arms”.

For more information visit IABA.ie