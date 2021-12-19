Kellie Harrington shares touching message with RTE Sportsperson of the Year Rachael Blackmore

Kellie Harrington congratulated Rachael Blackmore on her 2021 RTE Sportsperson of the Year award in touching fashion.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner was one of the favourites to take the top prize at last night’s awards.

However, both her and fellow boxer Katie Taylor among other nominees were beaten to the honour by the Tipperary jockey.

Blackmore made history at the Cheltenham Festival in March before going on to win the Grand National in Aintree the following month and was also recognized in the BBC’s Sports Awards.

Harrington reacted to the news on Twitter and sent a touching message to Blackmore.

“Massive and heartfelt congrats to Rachael on winning the RTE Sportsperson of the Year award last night after a special year, in year that has been unique for Irish female athletes,” she said.

“Overall an incredible year for sports in Ireland for both men and women. What we have achieved in our sports with the Irish flag upon our chest has been nothing short of outstanding.

Long hard road indeed.But I feel I done what money can't buy, and touched the hearts of a nation/gave people hope an took you all on that journey with me,sorry to have gave some of ye a fright after the first round of the final tho😅😅video cred to the amazing @ElaineBucko 🇮🇪💚 https://t.co/KDLYpNpd1z — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) December 18, 2021

“Congratulations to all those nominated for awards last night, but also those who were not, you are unique, special and do our national unbelievably proud!

“I am proud and honoured to represent Ireland each time I get the opportunity, and immensely proud of all of our amazing athletes that give their all for our success.

“Keep grinding, happy Christmas and a big 2022 ahead!”