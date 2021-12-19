Amateur Headline News News Top News of The Day 

Kellie Harrington shares touching message with RTE Sportsperson of the Year Rachael Blackmore

Jonny Stapleton ,

Kellie Harrington congratulated Rachael Blackmore on her 2021 RTE Sportsperson of the Year award in touching fashion.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner was one of the favourites to take the top prize at last night’s awards.

However, both her and fellow boxer Katie Taylor among other nominees were beaten to the honour by the Tipperary jockey.

Blackmore made history at the Cheltenham Festival in March before going on to win the Grand National in Aintree the following month and was also recognized in the BBC’s Sports Awards.

Harrington reacted to the news on Twitter and sent a touching message to Blackmore.

“Massive and heartfelt congrats to Rachael on winning the RTE Sportsperson of the Year award last night after a special year, in year that has been unique for Irish female athletes,” she said.

“Overall an incredible year for sports in Ireland for both men and women. What we have achieved in our sports with the Irish flag upon our chest has been nothing short of outstanding.

“Congratulations to all those nominated for awards last night, but also those who were not, you are unique, special and do our national unbelievably proud!

“I am proud and honoured to represent Ireland each time I get the opportunity, and immensely proud of all of our amazing athletes that give their all for our success.

“Keep grinding, happy Christmas and a big 2022 ahead!”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

No more Mr Nice Guys – Bad Blood emerges at McCullough-Geraghty weigh-in

Jonny Stapleton

Frampton versus Quigg Fight Week Schedule

irishboxing

No luck for the Irish in Baku draw- preview of the boxing program

irishboxing