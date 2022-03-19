Amateur Headline News News 

Kellie Harrington Donates Olympic Vest to United4Ukraine Appeal

Jonny Stapleton

Kellie Harrington has once again shown why she is one of Ireland’s most popular sports stars.

The ever-giving Olympic gold medal winner has given one lucky person the chance to win an amazing piece of Irish history and has done so with helping the less fortunate in mine.

The Dubliner has put up a vest she wore during the Tokyo Olympics and a glove worn during her recent Strandja success for auction with all proceeds going to the Red Cross’s United4Ukraine appeal.

To bid for both click HERE.

On St Patrick’s Day the Dub won more hearts when showing her singing voice on the Late Late Show.

Jonny Stapleton

email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

