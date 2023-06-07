Keep the Faith – Conlan defeat doesn’t change McCrory’s plans

Padraig McCrory [17(9)-0] is confident Michael Conlan’s recent defeat won’t impact his big fight push.

The IBO light heavyweight world title winner has kicked on and moved from entertaining everyman puncher to a big name with big fight options since teaming up with Conlan Boxing.

‘The Hammer’ has also been a big part of Conlan’s big fight undercards and impressed to the point where it was felt he could become an SSE Arena headline act in his own right.

Unfortunately, Conlan’s world title defeat may alter the progression plans somewhat and it will almost certainly mean fewer shows in Belfast, but the Dee Walsh-trained talent remains confident he remains on the big fight path regardless.

Such is McCrory’s standing of late that he has been linked to names like David Morrell, the WBA ‘regular’ champion, while a fight with Mark Hefferon was muted. He also agreed terms to fight Edgar Berlanga but Jason Quigley beat him to that fight.

The reigning Irish Awards Fighter of the Year, who beat Deigo Rameriez on the undercard of Conlan’s defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez just over a week ago, still wants that level of opponent and remains confident Jamie Conlan can deliver it for him.

“Who knows where Irish boxing goes now with Mick losing, but I have every faith in Conlan Boxing to get me a big fight next,” he told David Mohan for the Belfast Telegraph before reiterating his desire to fight the winner of Quigley’s clash with Berlanga, which is set to play out in New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 24.

“I’d love to get the winner of Berlanga and Jason Quigley, or at least a final eliminator with someone in the top five of the WBA.”

Reflecting on his points win over Rameriez McCrory pointed out it was a little difficult to get into the ring after seeing a close friend lose in such a manner.

“I was a bit underwhelmed with my performance, but it was a strange scenario after Mick, who I have a great relationship with, losing and then having to go straight out,” he reflected on the events beforehand.

“I’m still 17-0, and everything is on track, so hopefully I can get something bigger next.”