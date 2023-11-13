‘Keep Lying’ – Cronin says he’ll ‘batter’ McCarthy in Waterford

Kevin Cronin says he’ll have no issue beating up Craig McCarthy in his hometown early next year.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ and the Waterford favourite were mandated to fight for the Irish super middleweight title in the summer and have been verbally sparring since.

They were due to settle their differences in Dublin on September 16 before the RDS show was cancelled last minute – and the Munster men have since been looking for a new home for the fight.

BUI Celtic Champion, McCarthy tried to sell the bad-blood Irish title fight to Eddie Hearn, while Cronin was pushing for it to appear on any of the Irish Winter cards.

However, it now appears the grudge won’t be settled until the New Year.

The Kerry side of the fight suggests ‘Built2Last’ is holding out for a card in his hometown looking for home advantage for what has become an eagerly anticipated domestic fight.

Speaking online he said he’s no issue traveling to Waterford to get the green belt.

I've come to terms that @CraigMcCarthy77 doesn't want the Title fight this year, We tried everything to get it on.

You want Waterford early 2024…fine!!



I'll batter you infront of your own people after all this!!



After February I'm moving on!!🚀

Keep lying to your people🙄 pic.twitter.com/nG7OlKgBEB — Kingdom Warrior (@kevincronin_ky) November 12, 2023

It has yet to be officially confirmed but is understood that Ring Kings are planning an early 2024 show for Waterford and see the Irish title fight as a perfect bout for high up the card.

It may mean Cronin has to go into the lions den but it would be a platform that would work for the fight. Ring Kings have solid recent history in the county and this fight alone would sell out the venue at WIT.