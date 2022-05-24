Keane McMahon to fight undefeated American on massive Madison Square Garden card

Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] has been handed a massive career-changing opportunity.

The Dubliner will take on an undefeated American on a world title undercard in Madison Square Garden.

Things have the potential to heat up for ‘The Ice Man’ as he populates the undercard of the eagerly anticipated WBC, WBA, WBO three belt unification showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith, which is set for the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York City and June 18.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter takes on undefeated American Jahyae Brown [10(8)-0] on the televised bill.

The 22-year-old is signed to the same Star Boxing promotional company as McMahon’s gym mates Tony Browne, Victor Rabei and Ryan O’Rourke and is unbeaten in 10.

Eight of the New Yorker’s wins have come via stoppage with five of those being first-round kos.

It looks a daunting task for the 27-year-old Dub but he has been given notice and seems in confident mood.

McMahon will also take solace in the fact Brown, unlike the majority of Star fighters, hasn’t been matched hard early doors.

Four of his wins have come against debutants and his title fight with Dormedes Potes a 12-3-1 fighter was a competitive one.

Cabra BC graduate, McMahon attempted to step up previously, losing to Dean Sutherland in a BUICeltic title fight before a reverse at the gloves of Belgium prospect Anas Messaoudi in Belgium and after a two year layoff.

It will be interesting to see if Star Boxing, who promote Irish American Smith, will put some of their Irish fighters on the bill.