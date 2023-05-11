Keane McMahon Laments ‘Proper Heartbreaking’ Fight News

Keane McMahon[7(4)-3(1)] has been left heartbroken after his latest fight was cancelled in a New York last minute.

The Dubliner was set to join Ryan O’Rourke and Harley Burke on a Star Boxing show in Long Island on Saturday night.

‘The Iceman’ was initially scheduled to fight former Fecarbox champion Daniel Gonzalez in a second successive step up before the American pulled out.

A late replacement, and by all accounts still a testing foe was then lined up, only for the fight doctor to prevent him from fighting due to illness.

It means the 28-year-old, who was last seen in the ring in a Madison Square Garden-hosted grudge match with Jayhae Brown last summer, has been left idle.

“Absolutely devastated,” he said online.

“I won’t be fighting Saturday in New York as my opponent has been pulled out by the doctor. This is absolutely heartbreaking news. My original opponent who I prepared for pulled out two weeks ago and I was giving a new opponent on 12 days’ notice, he was a very dangerous opponent and I accepted straight away only for this opponent to also pull out.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot and trained for 10 hard weeks and this is honestly a huge kick in the teeth. It’s totally out of my control and I’m proper heartbroken. Boxing can be a very cruel business.”

It’s the kind of cruel blow the fight game often dishes out but McMahon is trying to remain positive. It appears he is happy to use his gym mate O’Rourke’s Star link to get American opportunities, come in as the away side and hope to cause a career changing upset. ​

“I know there will be more opportunities stateside and I’ve been promised them for this year. Thanks to everyone for the kind messages of support throughout this camp & of course my sponsors. My time is going to come just not meant to be at the minute. “