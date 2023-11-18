Katie The Redemer – Statue of Katie Taylor pops up in Bray ahead of massive rematch

A statue of Katie Taylor has been erected in her hometown ahead of her massive rematch in Dublin next weekend.

Katie “The Redeemer”, a 14-foot statue that looks like its famous Brazilian namesake, was fittingly placed on Bray Head ahead of the Irish great’s redemption mission.

Working with Matchroom, sponsors Forged Irish Stout erected the statue in the seaside town ahead of her rematch with Chantelle Cameron on top of a bill that includes fights for Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan, Thomas Carty, as well as all Irish matchups between Liam Gaynor and John Cooney as well as Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrissey.

Forged Irish Stout spokesman Doug Leddin said: “Bray will inevitably get a more permanent Katie Taylor statue but we felt the need to celebrate her with our ‘Katie The Redeemer’ tribute ahead of one of the biggest fights of her career.

“Like every Irish person we’re so proud of what Taylor has achieved and she’ll have the whole country in her corner when she steps into the ring next Saturday.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “Katie Taylor is the greatest female fighter of all-time. What she has accomplished in the sport is unrivalled and I’m sure there will be several statues of her in Ireland before long!

“But will she be the redeemer next Saturday and dethrone the undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron? We shall soon find out. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle – the best fighter on the planet right now – will be determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off.”