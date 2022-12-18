Katie Taylor wins RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year

Katie Taylor has been named RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year for the third time.

The Bray boxer remained unbeaten in all 22 professional fights to retain her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles, first in the iconic Madison Square Garden with a career defining victory over great rival Amanda Serrano, and then over Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

Taylor took the gong ahead of Amy Broadhurst, who helped her prepare for that famous Serrano fight and won Commonwealth, European and World gold in 2022, as well as some other big Irish sporting names.

"This year especially has been an exceptional year for Irish sport"



Rhasidat Adeleke was named RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year, ahead of World light middleweight champion Lisa O’Rourke.

Vera Pauw won Manager of the Year, a category Zaur Antia was nominated in. The history making Women’s European Championship Team were shortlisted for the RTE Sport Awards Team of the Year but didn’t win on the night, the award going to Ireland’s Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls pair Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.