Katie Taylor wants undisputed Ireland v England battle for Croke Park

Katie Taylor [22(6)-0] has told Eddie Hearn to get her Chantelle Cameron for a massive Croke Park fight night.

A fight at GAA Headquarters is by no means a certainty but it seems the plan now is to rematch Amanda Serrano at the 3Arena in May and fight in Croke Park in September.

If an agreement can be made with the GAA with regard to price or Matchroom can raise the funds required, the famous venue could host a huge Taylor fight night in the Autumn.

If it all comes together Taylor wants a massive Ireland versus England battle and a fight with Cameron for her visit to Jones Road.

Indeed, Eddie Hearn has already opened talks with the undisputed light-welterweight champion.

“We want to bring Katie Taylor to Croke Park and she’s made it clear she wants Chantelle Cameron,” Hearn told IFLTV

“She wants Amanda Serrano then Chantelle Cameron. I think Chantelle Cameron, who we are negotiating with at the moment is the fight for Croke Park in September.”

The Brit, who became undisputed champion by defeating Jessica McCaskill in November, has been screaming for the fight for the last few years.

Team Taylor have previously called for the Northampton native to play her part in creating an appetite for the Ireland vs England match-up.

To her credit, she has gone and done that by her actions both in and out of the ring – and it now appears she could get the fight if Taylor defeats undisputed featherweight champion, Serrano in a rematch of the greatest women’s fight of all time.