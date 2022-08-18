Katie Taylor v Cris Cyborg Negotiations Actually Took Place – Hopes for 2023

MMA legend Cris Cyborg’s team held talks with Team Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] regarding a massive 2022 crossover fight, but the fight has been put on the back burner for now.

The former UFC Champion and Bellator’s current pound-for-pound #1 last week revealed she will make her professional boxing debut at the Athletico Paranaense Arena in her hometown of Curitiba on September 25.

The Brazilian faces countrywoman Simone Silva, a former national champion who has shared the ring with the likes of Amanda Serrano, Hyun Mi Choi, and Jessica Camara.

The announcement put paid to Taylor v Cyborg Autumn talk but increased chatter about a potential December showdown.

However, the Bellator champ’s team revealed the fight won’t be happening this year. They said talks have taken place with Matchroom but are now targeting what they label a ‘Mayweather v McGregor’ equivalent for early next year.

Speaking to No Smoke Boxing about a Taylor fight Cyborg said “she is such an icon in the sport of Boxing it would be a great matchup between two legendary names in Combat Sports.”

Many have dismissed the fight as a possibility, noting that Cyborg will make her debut at middleweight – almost two stone above where undisputed lightweight champion Taylor competes.

Addressing the issue of size, Cyborg added: “I have a little bit of a size advantage on her but she has 100’s of amateur fights and over 20 professional fights worth of ring experience compared to me in boxing and so I think it’s only fair she does like what Floyd Mayweather was willing to do against Conor McGregor and give me a bit of size to make the matchup interesting for the fans.”