Katie Taylor to get ‘Top Tier Superstar’ treatment

DAZN will treat Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] as ‘top tier superstar’ after securing the UK and Irish rights to her fights.

The streaming service with massive boxing ambitions improved their deal with Matchroom Boxing last week having obtained the UK and Irish rights to the promotional outfit’s shows.

And it turns out Katie Taylor was a major draw when trashing out the deal.

Executive Vice President of DAZN, Joseph Markowski revealed as much when talking to the Irish press last week and also suggested they have big plans for the Irish sensation.

“We are working with big names in sport around the world and there is no bigger name in women’s boxing than Katie Taylor. I cannot wait to see what Katie Taylor can do for us,” said the American.

It’s another notch in trailblazers belt, as she joins Canelo Alvarez as one of the streaming services major names – and while she may not have a contract on par with the Mexicans, the groundbreaking star will be well rewarded assures Hearn.

“Katie would absolutely strangle me if I talked about the financials,” Hearn told the media conference call.

“She is absolutely a top-top tier priority for our company in terms of making sure that she receives what she deserves because she is an absolute superstar and DAZN feels that way as well,” he adds before reflecting on a deal, that also has ramifications for Tommy McCarthy and James Tennyson, in more general term.

“The strategy for Matchroom Boxing is to be the absolute global powerhouse of boxing and the strategy for DAZN is to be the unrivalled home of global boxing.”