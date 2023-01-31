Katie Taylor to face off with Amanda Serrano this weekend

Katie Taylor will share a Madison Square Garden ring with Amanda Serrano again this weekend.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world won’t be gloving up and putting her titles on the line against her Fight of the Year compatriot, rather will be in attendance as the New York based Puerto Rican attempts to become undisputed featherweight champion.

Serrano, who Taylor defeated in multi Fight of the Year winner last April, fights Erika Cruz in the New York venue, hoping to unify the featherweight division.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Referee Michael Griffin separate Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

If she emerges victorious it’s expected she will rematch the Irish Icon in Ireland this summer – and Taylor’s attendance suggests that the return may be confirmed in the ring this Saturday night, although there is talk of a press conference being scheduled for Monday.

It’s quite possible a rematch will be announced as agreed and a desired date shared as soon as this weekend, although we may have to wait to find out the exact venue.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has been adamant the fight will take place in Ireland but is said to have issue with the price of Croke Park.

It now seems any rematch won’t take place at GAA headquarters with other Dublin venues coming to the fore. The Aviva has been mentioned, as has the RDS with the 3Arena said to be a big possibility for May 20.