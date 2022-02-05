Katie Taylor Shares Her Pound for Pound Top 5

Not the easiest thing for the always humble and reserved Katie Taylor to do but she has named her pound for pound #5.

The Irish Icon was put on the spot by DAZN who will broadcast her April 30 undisputed world lightweight defence against Amanda Serrano from Madison Square Garden.

The broadcasters wanted to know just how the Wicklow woman rated the current crop of fighters – and probed as to who she felt were the best on the planet at present.

The Olympic gold medal winner has seven-weight world champion and spring opponent, Serrano in at #3, with American Mikaela Mayer at #4 and Cuban Seniesa Estrada fifth on the board.

The Bray BC graduate couldn’t go as far as to name herself #1, preferring to let fight fans swap herself and three-weight world champ Claressa Shields between #1 and #2 as they see fit.

“Estrada is definitely number five. She’s just super, super explosive. Technically, she’s absolutely brilliant and very, very exciting to watch. I just love her style. I see someone who I could actually watch all day fighting, she’s fantastic to watch,” Taylor said.

“Number four, I’d probably put Mikaela Mayer. It was a fantastic victory in her last fight against Hamadouche, that was a top, top fight. She’s very, very skilled as well. Fantastic fighter. In number three, Amanda Serrano. Obviously, we all know about Amanda Serrano. She’s a seven-weight world champion. She’s fantastic as well.

“It’s quite awkward isn’t it when you’re putting yourself on a pound-for-pound list? I like to think that I’m up there at the top as well so myself and Claressa Shields. I don’t know whoever people may see as the one and two in the pound-for-pound rankings.

“But Claressa is just outstanding as well. Super exciting to watch, technically brilliant, she has power, she has speed. She’s obviously one of the biggest names in boxing right now.”

Top five women's boxers.



Who better to ask than @KatieTaylor?!



No 3 is interesting. 🤔 🥊#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/isHtE44FcN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 27, 2022

Like, Taylor, Shields has been exceptional since turning over and many believe the duo are in a direct battle for GOAT status.

The consensus is the Irish legend, as the original groundbreaker and ultimate game-changer edges that out-of-the-ring fight, not to mention the fact she has some serious rivals and thus wins that elevate her status.

It appears the Greatest of All Time status is secured and safe and if the undisputed lightweight world champ beats Serano on at Madison Square Garden no one could question her right to be called pound for pound #1.