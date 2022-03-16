Katie Taylor Relucantly Makes Admission About Last Two Fights

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] has very reluctantly admitted she took an injury into her most recent fights.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world didn’t look her explosive best against either Jennifer Han or Firuza Sharipova in what were effectively two keep busy bouts at the tail end of last year.

The Irish icon still registered victory and by wide margins, held onto her belts and retained her status as the Pound for Pound #1 and the best in the business.

However, many argued the performance levels were not to the Bray fighter’s usually unusually high standards and an inquest as to why began.

Some suggested father time was finishing strong down the stretch and catching up with possibly Ireland’s greatest ever sports star, Eddie Hearn wondered if the trailblazer was struggling from a lack of motivation, suffering due to the lack of jeopardy each opponent brought to the table, and rumour in recent weeks suggested injury may have played a part.

Although it has to be said, it wasn’t offered up as an excuse, Taylor, who had no real issue with how she performed in either win, has admitted she did have an injury in her most recent bouts -and not just any injury, a torn calf.

Speaking on the Ak and Barak show Taylor she was pushed on the injury.

🗣 ‘The last two fights I fought with a torn calf.’ #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/rChVOY3K3w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022

The revelation will have some concerned Taylor may still be suffering the ill effects of the injury going to her massive April 30 Madison Square Garden bout with Amanda Serrano.

Other Taylor fans will take comfort hearing the news as it explains the dip in performance level – and in turn, eases concerns with a fight with a seven-weight world champion looming.

Photo Credit Mark Robinson