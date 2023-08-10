Katie Taylor Relishing Revenge Mission

Katie Taylor is ‘relishing’ her rare revenge mission and determined to wrestle back her status as the pound-for-pound #1 in women boxing in Dublin on November 25.

The greatest female boxer of all time was proved fallible by Chantelle Cameron when losing to the English fighter and suffering pro defeat for the first time on her massive homecoming night at the 3Arena on May 20.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world immediately activated the rematch clause and ignored calls for her to explore other options before rematching the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world.

Now the fight is officially confirmed for the 3Arena and November, one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars is reveling in the chance to avenge the defeat.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” said Taylor. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”

Speaking on the rematch promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she is one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one-off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”