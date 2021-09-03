Katie Taylor Not Expecting a Han-dy Defence

Katie Taylor is adamant she will get a tough fight from Jennifer Han [18(1)-3(0)-1] in Leeds this Saturday.

The undisputed lightweight champion puts her four world titles on the line against the ‘El Paso’s Sweetheart’ live on Matchroom’s DAZN broadcast card this weekend – and goes into the clash as a massive favourite.

Indeed, some see this as a tick-over bout before a return to more serious action and potential matchups with the likes of seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano and undisputed light-welterweight titlist Jessica McCaskill.

In fact, Taylor is, on average, a 1/41 favorite over Han, ranging from 1/50 to 1/33 from odds on SportsBettingDime. The underdog is at an average of 12/1. There are no fight props available yet but expect over 9.5 rounds (i.e. fight to go the distance) to be a heavy favorite. Taylor hasn’t actually stopped an opponent in nearly 2.5 years, a string of five straight decision wins. Han has had 15 straight fights go to the cards.

However, the Bray native is expecting a tough fight, she points out the American 35-year-old has had world success in the amateur and the pro ranks, is her mandatory challenger, and is a talented operator in her own right.

The pound-for-pound star also suggested her opponents always seem to raise their game when given the chance to fight on the huge platform Taylor effectively provides.

“I’m expecting the toughest fight from Jennifer. She has a lot of amateur experience and she’s a very technical fighter. She’s a six-time World Champion. She was my No.1 Mandatory as well so I had to take the fight. These girls have stepped up – they’ve boxed beyond themselves, they have raised their game against me. I’m expecting a very very tough fight and I’m going to be prepared like I have been for every single fight I’ve had over the last few years.

“She is a fighter that believes in herself. This fight is going to bring the best out of the both of us. I love the fact that she’s stepping into the ring confident like I am as well. I don’t really take much notice of what other fighters say, I just focus on my own performance and my own preparation. We’re going to be stepping into the ring 100% prepared. The only words that matter are, ‘and still’. Training is going well – I feel good and sharp. I can’t wait to step in again on September 4 and get another great victory.”