Katie Taylor makes promise to Corinthians boxer who got Ronaldo jersey

A jersey from Ronaldo and a phone call from Katie Taylor, Addison Whelan has been GOAT herding this weekend.

The 11-year-old hit the headlines when she found her way onto the pitch after Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal on Thursday night.

The Dublin youngster made a beeline for Ronaldo and much to her delight managed to get the sporting superstar’s jersey.

The brilliant week didn’t end there for Whelan, as she got to talk to another one of her heroes soon after.

Boxing game-changer, Olympic gold medal winner and reigning undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor phoned the Corinthians BC boxer and Shelbourne U-13 footballer after Thursday game.

Taylor got in touch with the young Ireland fan when she got home and promised to do a pad session with the aspiring boxer when she returns to Ireland.

Addison told FM104: “I box for Corinthians and Katie Taylor was on the phone to me last night. She said she’s going to do a session with me – a pad session – and I was delighted.”

Addison won’t be the first fan Taylor has surprised. The give back regular often makes time – particularly between a fight in December and her return to America after the turn of the year – for fans.

The likes of Ella Thompson benefited previously and got a surprise visit on the Late Late Toy Show.

Not only did the Wicklow fighter gift the fan gloves from her historic two-weight world title win in November, but promised Thompson a one-on-one training session which she followed up on.

There were other acts of kindness that played out away from the glare of the media or didn’t find their way on social media.

Taylor will put her titles on the line in Liverpool on December 11 against a yet to be confirmed opponent.