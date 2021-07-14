Katie Taylor is the Greatest of All Time declares Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has declared Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] the greatest female Fighter of all time ahead of her latest undisputed lightweight world title defence.

The Matchroom boss today confirmed one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars would return to the ring at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on September 4.

When revealing the undisputed lightweight champion would put all four of her world titles on the line against American Jennifer Han, Hearn causally billed Taylor as the greatest ever female to have traded leather.

When discussing Taylor’s co feature on a card, that sees Josh Warrington renew acquaintances with Mauricio Lara, Hearn said: “The greatest female fighter of all time Katie Taylor faces Mandatory Challenger Jennifer Han in another great fight. Katie is a lifelong Leeds United fan and I know how excited she is to fight in the city.”



Hearn has never hidden his admiration for the trailblazing game changer. Indeed, he has previously admitted she is his favourite fighter.

“She will always be my favourite,” Hearn said in the past.

“We’ve got some amazing fighters on both sides of the pond but you can’t help but admire someone with that much dedication and passion for what they do. It’s absolutely everything to her. Everything! She’s a remarkable individual. When you go into her dressing room before a fight, you can hear a pin drop and you almost don’t want to go in there. She’s just so driven.”

Not too many will argue against the Greatest of All Time claims, particularly when you add in Taylor’s sensational amateur achievements and her 5 World Championship, 6 European, 6 EU and Olympic gold medal haul.

Amerian Claressa Shields does believe the accolade belongs to her and some may argue for fighters of the past, but Hearn believes the GOAT is signed to his roster and fights in Leeds this Autumn.