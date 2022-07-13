Katie Taylor in Croke Park Still ‘A Must’ for Eddie Hearn

Bringing Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] to Croke Park remains a ‘must’ for Eddie Hearn but only if Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2(0)-1] provides the opposition.

A massive Taylor homecoming appeared more likely than ever when after the Irish Icon emerged victorious from the biggest fight in women’s boxing history talk turned to GAA Headquarters and stadium repeat.

All parties seemed keen initially and it looked full steam ahead Croker. However, a proposed late September clash won’t be happening after Serrano elected against exploring Dublin as an option and chose instead to fight against WBO interim champion Brenda Karen Carabajal in a defence of her WBC, WBO and IBO World featherweight titles at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

The Irish fight fraternity felt one of if not Ireland’s greatest ever athlete would sell out the famous stadium regardless of opponent and suggested names like HollyHolm and Cris Cyborg would allay any big name opponent fears. However, Hearn remains convinced Croke Park has to be kept for the massive rematch – and while he couldn’t convince the seven weight world champion to come to Ireland this year he is hopeful he can make that fight and bring Taylor home in 2023.

Speaking to Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show the promoter who also guides the career of Caoimhin Agyarko said: “I think that has to be for the Serrano rematch. You’ve got Cyborg, you’ve got Holly Holm – these are huge fights, but I feel like they’ll happen later on in the year. We were pushing for September for Croke Park with Serrano – unfortunately, she didn’t want that fight. So I think Croke Park would have to sit on ice for spring/summer of 2023.”

The Homecoming has been on ice so long it could be deemed completely frozen but the DAZN alligned fight maker is adamant it’s something he wants to deliver for the undisputed lightweight champion.

“It’s a must for me – 80,000 at Croke Park for the rematch. I mean, that was the disappointing thing about not being able to engage Serrano in those talks. But it is what it is and, you know, we move on.”

Speaking previously Hearn said he was on board with picking up negotiations next year but warned Serrano, that if she wants a substantial purse increase for a rematch of the record-breaking bout, she may have to fight at GAA Headquarters.

The Essex fight maker argues Matchroom will need the revenue an 80,000 gate generates to meet any pay rise requests.

“We can’t create the kind of money for Amanda Serrano without doing the biggest gate possible,” Hearn explained.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden.Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“If we’re going to pay Amanda Serrano significantly more than the first fight, where she just lost, and she’s challenging again for the world titles, we think that’s a pretty fair spot to be in.”

The promoter also teased ‘The Real Deal’s’ reluctance may have more to do with fear of defeat than anything else.

“If you don’t want the money, if you don’t want the legacy, if you don’t want to create history, I understand. … If you don’t think you can win, you don’t go. That’s the truth.”

Expanding on that point he adds: “It was surprising because I thought Amanda felt like she won the fight and she could beat Katie Taylor, and they’d be turning down a huge amount of money. But they don’t even want to entertain the discussions.”

