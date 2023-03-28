Katie Taylor Homecoming Ticket Latest

The race to secure Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron tickets will begin tomorrow.

Fight fans have been eagerly awaiting information with regard to tickets for the Irish Icon’s first fight in Ireland since it was confirmed she’d fight the English fighter at the 3Arena on May 20.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn told the press in Dublin last week that information would be shared this week.

Speaking online on Tuesday, Hearn revealed information would be ‘dropping’ on Wednesday.

Info dropping tomorrow 😅 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 28, 2023

It remains to be seen if the tickets will go on general sale tomorrow or if information with regard to when they will go on sale will be shared.

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron head to head with Eddie Hearn.

In Dublin last week Hearn apologised in advance to the fans he expects to be disappointed.

The Matchroom chief’s exact words were: “Tickets will go on sale next week.

“There’ll be an announcement over the next few days regarding pricing.

“We apologise in advance for them selling so quickly! Please don’t call me. Don’t call Katie or don’t call Chantelle.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone but we will give everybody the best opportunity to access those tickets.

“Please stay locked to Matchroom socials over the next couple of days for full announcements.”

While there’s been no official indication as of yet regarding how much each ticket will cost Hearn said they will range ‘from very accessible to very expensive”.