Katie Taylor Homecoming is Not Serrano Dependent

Katie Taylor’s proposed homecoming is not dependent on Amanda Serrano’s willingness to rematch in Ireland, although reports suggest it does appear to be having a bearing.

Eddie Hearn confirmed over the weekend what most fight fans already knew, the Puerto Rican had elected against going straight into a repeat of the biggest female fight of all time.

Despite bigging up a rematch immediately after the record-breaking Madison Square Garden classic, Serrano will return in August when it’s believed she will look to unify featherweight world titles on a Jake Paul undercard.

At first, that seemed like good news as the main Croke Park stumbling block was said to be DAZN concerns with regard to TV times, as they wanted to show any Taylor-Serrano return at peak time Stateside.

With the rematch off the table, it looked as if Matchroom could sell the streaming service the event element of Croke Park, the historical significance of homecoming, and how both would make the fight bigger – and thus more viewed – than a routine defence elsewhere.

However, according to reports, that’s not the case, it now appears as if the viability of selling out the famous stadium is being explored.

All of which seems strange considering Team Taylor and Matchroom knew well in advance of meeting Croke Park officials and holding discussions with government that Serrano was never likely to travel to Ireland to fight.

Indeed, Holly Holm was revealed as the front runner to fight the undisputed lightweight champion of the world next and Croke Park was always the planned venue for a fight between the Bray fighter and the former boxing and UFC world champ.

It’s understood a date has also been provisionally booked as well as undercard fights proposed and explored, all done in the knowledge the rematch was extremely unlikely.

Yet there is now suggestion those involved believe waiting until next summer may be the best option, but that could prove very risky particularly if Serrano just doesn’t want to come to Croke Park.

An indoor Dublin fight has also been suggested but that would prove a massive anti-climax at this stage – and considering how revered Taylor is in Ireland would seem unnecessary.

Such is Taylor’s standing she’d come close to selling out Croke Park if she was to shadow boxing in the ring for 10 rounds.