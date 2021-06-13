Katie Taylor homecoming inevitable says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn admits he does what he is told when it comes to Katie Taylor [19(6)-0], so a fight in Ireland is ‘inevitable’.

The Matchroom boss revealed Taylor has made her desires to fight at home for the first time in her pro career known – and, eager to please one of his favourite fighters, the DAZN-aligned promoter is keen to deliver.

“Well, she is the absolute boss and I am petrified of her. So basically, I do whatever she says, and I know she wants to do it,” said Hearn.

“So, I really believe that the fight in Ireland is inevitable. She keeps telling me that she has got another five, six or seven years left so we will have to see.”

“I’m so proud of her. When I see her on the Late Late Show I can’t stop smiling because people get to see the real Katie Taylor. She is such a genuine individual and I am really enjoying her success.”

However, an Irish return and the massive Taylor topped fight night Dublin craves – and indeed needs – is not on the immediate agenda.

A ‘climate’ non-conducive to a big fight night and concerns raised by the Gardaí put paid to previous Dublin fight plans for April 2018 and seem to continually hamper any homecoming progress.

Hearn still holds hope but preferred to talk about more viable short term possibilities and pulled out a shinny line about Taylor vs even weight world champion Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden’s big room next March.

Asked what obstacles were stopping the mega-fight against Serrano fight being staged in Croke Park next summer Hearn said; “I think potentially to get Amanda Serrano to Croke Park is one of them.”

“There hasn’t been a lot of big-time boxing in Ireland for some time now and I would have liked nothing more than to bring a big Katie Taylor fight to that territory. I do think something around St Patrick’s Day in the Madison Square Garden in the big room would be quite a legacy-defining fight as well.

“But we are open to all options. I do see that [Serrano] fight having a rematch and probably a trilogy because I think it is just a tremendous fight. Katie has always spoken so passionately about an event in Ireland. We can see if that is going to be part of the future with DAZN.”

Hearn was talking soon after it was revealed Katie Taylor would play a pivotal role in the expanding of a link up with streaming service DAZN.

Speaking on the same conference call Joseph Markowski, of DAZN welcomed the extended link up.

“There is huge, huge potential for her personally and for us around her fights. We make decisions based on economic interests and the growth of our business.

“Katie Taylor drives our business forward in a very positive way. We want to continue working with her because it is good business for her and good business for us and for Eddie (Hearn).”