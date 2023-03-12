Katie Taylor handed two weight undisputed chance as well as massive homecoming

Katie Taylor [22(6)-0] has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed World Champion when she takes on undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0] in a historic homecoming fight at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday May 20, shown live worldwide on DAZN.



Irish legend Taylor fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career as she bids to create even more history and further cement herself as the greatest female fighter on the planet when she meets England’s Cameron.



Taylor edged out Amanda Serrano in an epic fight for the ages on an iconic night at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York last April. The global superstar retained her Undisputed Lightweight World Title belts after a Fight of the Year contender with multi-division World Champion Serrano.



It was the first women’s boxing bout to headline the famous MSG in its 140-year history, attracting an unprecedented audience of 1.5 million tuning in globally on DAZN. The rivals were set to rematch in Dublin on May 20 until Serrano withdrew due to injury last month.



Northampton’s Cameron achieved a lifetime dream by outpointing the USA’s Jessica McCaskill to be crowned undisputed at 140lbs at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last November.



Cameron captured the famous green and gold WBC 140lbs World Title by widely outpointing Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes back in October 2020.



‘Il Capo’ looked sensational as she stopped Puerto Rico’s Melissa Hernandez in five rounds during the first defence of her crown the following year in her US debut at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair were confirmed as Dublin May 20 opponents live on DAZN last night and it’s been confirmed Taylor will move up in weight and challenge for the English fighters four light welterweight titles.