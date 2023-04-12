Katie Taylor Doesn’t Want Croke Park Controvesary to Cast Shadow Over Homecoming

Katie Taylor wants to split the Croke Park shadow she feel has been cast over her massive homecoming to let the good news shine through.

The Irish Icon fights Chantelle Cameron for her four light-welterweight world titles in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20, in what will be her first fight as a professional in Ireland.

The undisputed lightweight champion was initially meant to fight Amanda Serrano in a rematch of the ‘greatest female fight of all time’, and had hoped to come home to Croke Park.

However, Serrano pulled out injured and Croke Park fell through over cost disagreements between the GAA and Matchroom.

Cameron stepped in to make a potentially bigger and more testing fight, while the Docklands venue that hosted some amazing Bernard Dunne nights will now provide the backdrop to what should be a historic night.

Still, just how well Croke Park would have fit became clear among the massive clamour for tickets to the now sold-out fight night, although while Taylor would have welcomed a bigger venue, she is adamant Irish there is more than enough about her homecoming to rejoice in.

The 36-year-old trailblazer points out May 20 will host the return to big-time boxing in a fight-mad, boxing-starved city and will prove another landmark moment for women’s boxing.

“I think the venue controversy has probably clouded two bigger good news stories, the fact pro boxing is coming back to Ireland for the first time in a long time and secondly this is another huge milestone for female boxing,” Taylor told Irish-boxing.com.

“It was only a few years ago I was headlining York Hall and wondering if we were going to sell out York Hall and now we are talking about the 3Arena being too small. That in itself is remarkable and amazing progress and I’m very very proud of that. Women’s boxing has come on leaps and bounds in the last few years and I’m very very proud.”

The Olympic gold medal winner also points out the fight she does return home with is as good as any match up you’ll see in boxing.

Taylor argues her fight with the Jamie Moore-trained Northampton native has all-time classic potential.

“Pro boxing is coming home and it’s not just coming home with any normal fight. It’s two undisputed champions going head-to-head against each other. This fight is absolutely huge and once we heard Serrano was out I knew the best fight out there was Chantelle, she has a spotless career, she’s an undisputed champion, a good fan base and she also has the style to make this another epic. This could be another fight-of-the-year contender and I love being involved in these kinds of fights.”