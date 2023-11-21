Katie Taylor couldn’t give a flying… about ‘Cameron’s complaints

It was a case of ignorance is bliss for Katie Taylor with regard to ‘Airport Gate’.

The day after she broke Irish fight fan hearts by handing Taylor her first pro defeat, Chantelle Cameron upset the Irish Icon’s massive following further by posing in front of the image of the Wicklow native that adorns a wall in Dublin Airport

The post, which appeared on coach Nigel Travis’s social media with the caption ‘well, well, well,’ was ruled tasteless and unnecessary by Irish fans and media.

However, while the Irish fumed, Taylor was enjoying time with her family blissfully unaware of the online commotion.

Although, even when told about the incident, the Olympic gold medal paid no attention.

Speaking to media from her Connecticut base, where she is preparing to rematch Cameron this weekend, the trailblazing star revealed she didn’t know about the photo.

The Brian Peters mentored boxer also revealed, that the undisputed light welterweight voicing certain disgruntlements heading into a November 25 repeat, has no influence on how she approaches the rematch.

“I wouldn’t say it’s more personal. I didn’t even know about the thing in Dublin Airport,” she says.

“Every single fight is just a fight. For me, the next fight is always the most important. My mindset towards that stuff is completely the same if it was something else.”

The all-time great doesn’t need to make it personal to make it matter. Taylor has always been driven and goes into the rematch with a desire to ‘make things right’.

“I’m just looking forward to stepping in there again. I’m very very grateful to have this opportunity, not everyone gets a second chance and I’ve got the chance to go in there and make things right again. I’m very excited for that and delighted I have the chance to box in front of everyone in Dublin again as well.”

Taylor has no issue with the scoring in May and has hailed the Jamie Moore trained Northampton native as a worthy winner.

However, she remains confident she will be the victor when the rematch at the same 3Arena venue later this month.

“I don’t think there were any surprises what Chantelle brought to the table, really, from my point of view,” Taylor added.. “Yeah, she was obviously the better fighter that night but I’m still as confident as ever that if I perform to my abilities that I will win, regardless of who’s on the other side of the ring. I still have an incredible amount of confidence coming into this fight.”

Asked if retirement entered her mind at all in the wake of the loss, Taylor said she never considered it.

“No, I think that would be a terrible way to bow out for me,” Taylor said. “The retirement never came into my mind. I’m just excited. I think this will increase my legacy with a win over Chantelle in November. Every fight is the most important fight, the next fight is always the most important fight for every single fighter. It’s a must win.…I certainly believe that a win in November will increase that legacy.”