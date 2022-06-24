Katie Taylor Closing on December Cyborg Fight

Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] is in talks to fight Cris Cyborg later this year.

If things run smoothly a crossover clash of the greatests could play out in December, with the greatest female boxer of all time trading leather with the greatest female MMA operator.

Brazilian MMA legend Cyborg is a former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion and current Bellator featherweight champion. Taylor has changed the face of both amateur and pro boxing, is an Olympic medal gold medal winner, an Irish Icon, a boxing great regardless of gender, and the reigning undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

The reports also suggest a rematch with Amanda Serrano is being penciled in for Spring.

Sports Illustrated’s Cris Mannix tweeted: He tweeted: “Negotiations are ongoing for @KatieTaylor to face MMA star @CrisCyborg in a boxing match, sources told @SInow. No deal yet, but the hope is for Taylor to face Cyborg in December — and then move forward with a rematch against Amanda Serrano in Ireland next spring.”

Matchroom had initially hoped to make an instant rematch with Amanda Serrano and plans to put the fight on in Croke Park.

However, the seven weight world champion will co-feature alongside Jake Paul and Tommy Fury against Argentinian veteran Brenda Carabajal at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

There was then talk of a Croker clash with former UFC and Boxing champion Holly Holm before Cyborg entered the fray and was deemed a big enough name to help fill the GAA Stadium.

However, while plans to fight in Dublin seem to be shelved Cyborg remains in the frame and talks between the teams have begun.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The Bellator battler is Taylor keen, speaking recently she said: “I am ready to sit down and talk to Eddie whenever he is ready. He has mentioned my name in the media a few times, but for me I am serious about getting into boxing and if he is serious about being my promoter then I would love to talk to him. What he has been able to do for all of women’s boxing, not just Katie Taylor, has really helped elevate the sport.

“I have told my management I am ready to sign a contract for my first professional boxing fight, the time is now,” she continued before suggesting the fight would have to be at a catchweight.

“She would have to do what Floyd Mayweather did against Conor McGregor and come up in weight a little bit to give the fans the biggest fight that can be made in women’s boxing.”

Cyborg secured a boxing license in 2017 and previously flirted with the idea of boxing then undefeated pound for pound star Cecelia Braekhaus.

She was also mentioned alongside American star Clarresa Shields over recent years.