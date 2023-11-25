Katie Taylor- Chantelle Cameron RUNNING ORDER
Katie Taylor rematches with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin this Saturday.
The undisputed world champions will trade leather at the 3Arena for the second time this year as the Irish trailblazer looks to avenge her sole pro defeat and become a two-weight undisputed champion.
The pair will do battle for the English fighter’s light welterweight collection on top of a Matchroom-promoted, DAZN-broadcast bill.
The eagerly-anticipated repeat plays out in Dublin’s 3Arena the same venue it did in May.
The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN – you can tune in HERE.
Undercard coverage beings from 7pm with Taylor and Cameron expected in the ring anytime from 10pm.
Early undercard fights can be watched on Before the Bell on Matchroom’s YouTube channel from 5pm.
📜 Running order for #CameronTaylor2 tomorrow— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 24, 2023
It all goes down at the @3ArenaDublin live on @DAZNBoxing 👊 pic.twitter.com/Xl1sqFRS4J
MAIN EVENT: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron (c) – for IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world super lightweight titles
Gary Cully v Reece Mould
Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball
Thomas Carty v Dan Garber
Skye Nicolson v Lucy Wildheart
Zelfa Barret v Costin Ion
Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrisey
John Conney v Liam Gaynor
Giorgio Visioli v Lee Anthony Sibley