Katie Taylor avoiding complacency in the year of the upset

Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] is determined to ensure she isn’t the latest champion toppled in the year of the upset.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world puts her WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and Ring Magazine title’s on the line against Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-1(0)] in Liverpool tonight.

The Irish sporting legend is a massive favourite going into the M&S Arena hosted DAZN broadcast world title fight.

However, Taylor is adamant she can’t overlook the challenge that awaits. Not only does she believe the Kazakh has the talent to play her part in an exciting fight but she points to the amount of upset that have happened in the sport this year as a complacency warning.

“You’ve seen so many upsets so far this year in the boxing world when people have maybe gone into the ring underprepared or overlooking certain opponents. I know that obviously can’t happen,” Taylor said this week.

The Olympic gold medal winner claims she learnt not to overlook anyone back in her amateur days.

“I’ve made that mistake before as an amateur fighter where I have overlooked opponents – being beaten and learning the hard way. I’m 100% prepared and focused coming into the fight, I’m ready to put on a big performance.”

Complacency isn’t the only danger going into the fight according to the 35-year-old, the champion points out the challenger comes with the tools to cause problems.

“I’m very aware of the challenge on Saturday night, I haven’t overlooked Sharipova at all, I know what she brings, and I’m prepared for whatever comes my way Saturday night,” Taylor adds before hinting at the stakes.

“I’m also aware that there’s so many big fights out there for me, the bigger names that could possibly happen next year, so I’ve got to get through Saturday night first and focus on the bigger fights ahead.”

Speaking during fight week Sharipova has been tamer and respectful, she said:

“I feel very confident and welcomed here in this city, I have a great respect for Katie Taylor. She’s been my idol all the time but I’m coming here to win.

“I was preparing well, thanks to my team for their support and I’m ready for the fight on Saturday night.”