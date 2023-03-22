Katie Taylor admits putting homecoming pressure on Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor admits she was calling out her promoter Eddie Hearn as much as Chantelle Cameron in her now infamous social media post.

In a very out-of-character move, the Irish sporting superstar took to social media to call out the undisputed light welterweight champion.

The post also called for Eddie Hearn to ‘get it done’ as it appeared she had fears Matchroom and DAZN wanted to delay.

Those concerns were proved correct as at the time promoter Hearn initially revealed plans to go to Dublin with the Irish sporting legend were on hold – and a visit to the 3Arena in early summer was no longer his intention.

Taylor wasn’t on board with that plan, she wanted to come home in May and let the Matchroom promoter know as much in the social media post.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday, Taylor admitted she was trying to put the promoter under pressure as well as alert Cameron to the possibility of a mega fight.

“Well, I guess once I heard that Serrano was out, I was thinking who is the best fight out there for me and we all agreed that Chantelle was the obvious choice, so we were just trying to put Eddie under pressure to make the fight happen,” Taylor said at the Mansion house.

“Just to make sure it happened. Once we knew Serrano was unavailable, Chantelle was the next best option, I guess.

“We wanted the fight for a long time now so we just wanted to put pressure on her, on Eddie and the team to actually make it happen.

“We weren’t sure if it was going to happen on May 20th or not. Obviously, May 20th was free for the 3 Arena, I was in training to fight on that date, so I am glad it is actually happening now.”

While the public call for the fight and plea for Matchroom to make it happen was different, Taylor’s approach to the fight game and opponent selection remained the same.

The trailblazing Olympic gold medal winner could have had a free hit and fought at home for the first time since turning over against any opponent – but she demanded the best fight available.

“I definitely could have taken an easier route but that’s not what I am about and I think one thing that has marked my career is that I have taken the toughest fights and the hardest fights. So I love these sort of challenges and I want to challenge myself against the best out there. I have the chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion. This is a history making fight for me. This is a fight that really motivates me as well.”