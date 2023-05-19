Kate Radomska’s Secret Weapon ahead of Maiseyrose Courtney fight

Kate Radomska is feeling like an unstoppable superhero after meeting her boxing hero.

The Waterford flyweight got to spend time with Ryan Burnett in his Belfast gym early in fight week and it’s given her massive inspiration going into the biggest fight of her career.

The former unified world champion was the reason the former kickboxer took up the sport of boxing. Radomska watched one fight of the Olympic Youth medal winner’s fights in 2017 and was inspired to change codes.

Now four fights into her career, Radomska has a huge opportunity on a massive card and goes into her bout with Maiseyrose Courtney on the Katie Taylor homecoming card, buoyed by her Burnett meeting.

The Jimmy Payne-trained fighter, who will also have Irish amateur legend Joe Ward in her corner on Saturday, also got words of advice from the Olympic youth medal winner, although she won’t reveal what they were.

The Déise fighter takes on fancied Matchroom prospect Courtney on the stacked card. She is deemed an underdog and understands why, but warns she is an underdog with bite.