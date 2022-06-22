Kate Radomska helps Adult star prepare for big fight

Kate Radomska [3-0] has been helping Adult social media star Elle Brooke prepare for her first venture into boxing.

The Only Fans star will trade leather on the undercard of a celebrity Kingpyn Boxing card, at the O2 Arena on July 16th.

Brooke was initially meant to ‘settle the score’ in a co-main event with Astrid Wett on the TikTok event, which also sees Simple Simon vs Ed Matthews fight it out, before her fellow Only Fans and social media star pulled out.

Brooke is still training for a fight, expects to appear on the bill, and has been getting rounds off Waterford’s Radomska. The Robbie Flynn managed flyweight is preparing for her own ‘big night’, as she fights for the fourth time as a pro on a ‘Night of Prospects’ card in Grays Civic Hall, Essex on July 1.

Part of her prep has been sparring Brooke and IBF bantamweight champion Ebaine Bridges, which is good for her profile and in the case of Bridges her development.

Booke appears to be taking the fight and the sport seriously and has been working with respected coach Mark Tibbs.

“You can say I’m disrespecting the sport but I’m literally training with Mark Tibbs who is a professional boxing trainer and I’m training with the likes of f***ing IBF bantamweight world champion Ebanie Bridges,” she said.

“Do you not think I’m going to be a bozzer [sic] unit?

“I’ve got a big platform and I can be like inspirational for other girls you know.”