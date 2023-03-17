Kate Radomska closes on Matchroom starlet and an Irish -English clash on Katie Taylor Homecoming card

There could be more than one intriguing Ireland versus England women’s fight at the 3 Arena on May 20 if Kate Radomska [3-1] and Maisey Rose Courtney[1-0] have their way.

Irish-boxing.com understands the pair have been in touch and agreed to fight each other.

Now all that’s left to do is convince Eddie Hearn, although rumour suggests the matchmakers at Matchroom like the fight, and see it as ideal for the massive Katie Taylor Homecoming card.

If it was to be made it would join main event Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron and Dennis Hogan versus JJ Melcalfe on the list of Ireland versus England bouts on the DAZN broadcast Dublin Docklands hosted card.

Radomska, who rumour also has on the verge of a European title fight, was initially linked to a historic bout with Kristina O’Hara McCafferty. The Waterford flyweight and Belfast minimumweight have been heavily linked in recent times, indeed they have both mentioned each other and discussed a possible Irish or BUI Celtic title fight.

If it was to be made for a title and the pair were to trade leather for either of the Boxing Union of Ireland’s straps it would prove a first-ever Irish female title fight, and as a result, a fight that would reflect Taylor’s legacy on a night she further cements it.

However, it’s believed the Deise Pole is closing on a fight with the Matchroom novice. The Londoner outpointed experienced Hungarian Judit Hachbold when she debuted at Wembley Arena on October.

Tonight the,22-year-old takes on Buchra El Quaissi the game Spaniard, who has a habit of drawing with prospects, on the NXTGEN card in Newcastle.

Kickboxing convert Radomska is scheduled to fight on April 8 on the Waterford Ring Kings card. The 32-year-old lost a close fight with the always-game and bigger Gemma Ruegg last time out and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Have her hand raised at the WIT Arena and the learning on the job entertainer may just find herself on the historic Taylor homecoming card against a high-profile Matchroom starlet.