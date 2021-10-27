JP Hale Suffers World Championships Defeat

Ireland are still looking for a first 2021 World Elite Championships win after JP Hale’s exited the tournament tonight.

The Star BC man’s World Championship debut ended in defeat as he lost out to local Semiz Alicic in Belgrade.

The Antrim lightweight started well against the Serbian southpaw the 5-0 unanimous defeat doesn’t tell the whole story of the fight.

The reverse means Ireland have yet to register a victory in this installment of the International tournament.

Eugene McKeever, Sean Mari and Brandon McCarthy also suffered defeat in their opening contest.

Adam Hession is up next and meets Russia’s Eduard Savvin on Thursday, Ricky Nesbitt and Keyln Cassidy are in action Friday.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

60kg JP Hale (Ireland) lost to Semiz Alicic (Serbia) 0-5

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (Russia Boxing Federation)

October 30th Last 32)

48kg Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan)

80kg Keyln Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga Olvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Keyln Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck.